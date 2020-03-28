'Our godly advice is to worship from home'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus in Africa: Christians urged to worship from home
As the coronavirus continues to spread, African Christians are being urged to pray at home instead of going to church.
It’s a big change for the faithful, but Christian leaders say it will help curb the spread of the pandemic.
BBC Africa's Nkechi Ogbonna reports from Lagos, Nigeria.
Video producer: Marko Zoric
-
28 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-52079447/coronavirus-in-africa-christians-urged-to-worship-from-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window