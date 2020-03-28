'Our godly advice is to worship from home'
Coronavirus in Africa: Christians urged to worship from home

As the coronavirus continues to spread, African Christians are being urged to pray at home instead of going to church.

It’s a big change for the faithful, but Christian leaders say it will help curb the spread of the pandemic.

BBC Africa's Nkechi Ogbonna reports from Lagos, Nigeria.

Video producer: Marko Zoric

