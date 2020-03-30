The fears of domestic workers who can't stay at home
Coronavirus: The fears of a Kenyan domestic worker who can't stay at home

As the number of coronavirus cases in Kenya rise, citizens have been advised to stay at home in isolation.

The country begins a 19:00 to 05:00 curfew on Friday.

Informal employment contributes 83% of all jobs in Kenya, with those workers particularly vulnerable, living from pay cheque to pay cheque.

BBC Africa spoke to Esther, a domestic worker in the capital Nairobi.

Video producers: Anne Okumu, Njoroge Muigai and Priscilla Ng’ethe.

