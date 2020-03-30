How can I practise social distancing at work?

Video

As numbers of those infected by the deadly coronavirus continue to grow, many African countries are urging their citizens to practise social distancing.

Social distancing is important because coronavirus spreads when an infected person coughs small droplets - packed with the virus - into the air.

These can be breathed in, or can cause an infection if you touch a surface they have landed on, and then touch your face with unwashed hands.

BBC Africa's Lynace Mwashigadi offers some practical advice.

Video producer: Njoroge Muigai