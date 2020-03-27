Media player
Pop star MP Bobi Wine sings coronavirus alert for the world
Ugandan musician and politician Bobi Wine has released a song called Corona Virus Alert to raise awareness about the ways the public can fight against the current pandemic.
The song came about after a conversation with his friend and long-time collaborator Nubian Li, who is featured on the track.
He hopes it will show people that their actions can help towards fighting the threat of Covid-19.
Video producer: Maisie Smith-Walters
27 Mar 2020
