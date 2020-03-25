Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus in Africa: Transport dangers during Covid-19
Across Africa, ever tighter restrictions are being introduced to try and slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Covid-19.
Some of the main transmission risks come from transport - busses, taxis, bikes - with people crammed together in often unhygienic conditions.
So, what is being done to try and slow the spread? The BBC's correspondents in South, West, East and Central Africa take a look.
-
25 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-52039391/coronavirus-in-africa-transport-dangers-during-covid-19Read more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window