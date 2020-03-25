The dangers of transport in Africa during Covid-19
Coronavirus in Africa: Transport dangers during Covid-19

Across Africa, ever tighter restrictions are being introduced to try and slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Covid-19.

Some of the main transmission risks come from transport - busses, taxis, bikes - with people crammed together in often unhygienic conditions.

So, what is being done to try and slow the spread? The BBC's correspondents in South, West, East and Central Africa take a look.

