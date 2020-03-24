Saxophone great Manu Dibango dies of coronavirus
Jazz legend Manu Dibango has died in Paris aged 86 after catching coronavirus.

He was best known for his 1972 song Soul Makossa and often fused jazz and funk music with traditional sounds from his home country of Cameroon.

News of his death came from a post on his official Facebook page, referring to him by his nickname 'Papy Groove'.

