'It's easy to get infected here'

Coronavirus: A father's fears in Kenya's crowded Kibera settlement
In Africa, there are fewer Covid-19 cases than in many parts of the world, but the head of the World Health Organization has warned that the continent should prepare for the worst.
Governments across the region are introducing strict measures such as closing schools and restricting movements.
But in informal settlements where millions of people live at close quarters, many fear that keeping social distance and self-isolation are not possible.
Video producer: Gloria Achieng
21 Mar 2020
