Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: How will Covid-19 affect African economies?
The coronavirus is not only a public health emergency. It also poses a major threat to the world’s economy.
It’s already caused global stock markets to crash, raising fears of a recession.
BBC Money Daily's Maya Hayakawa explains how the virus might affect African countries' economies.
Video producers: Anthony Irungu and Hugo Williams.
Illustrations by Millicent Wachira.
-
21 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-51980430/coronavirus-how-will-covid-19-affect-african-economiesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window