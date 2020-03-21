How will coronavirus affect African economies?
Video

Coronavirus: How will Covid-19 affect African economies?

The coronavirus is not only a public health emergency. It also poses a major threat to the world’s economy.

It’s already caused global stock markets to crash, raising fears of a recession.

BBC Money Daily's Maya Hayakawa explains how the virus might affect African countries' economies.

Video producers: Anthony Irungu and Hugo Williams.

Illustrations by Millicent Wachira.

