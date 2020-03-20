Coronavirus fake news 'almost made me take my life'

Video

Days after Nigeria recorded its first positive coronavirus case, a story went viral on social media.

It claimed the taxi driver who had picked up the patient was demanding money not to spread the disease, sparking outrage among Nigerians.

The story was fake, but the impact on Jude Ikuenobe, the man whose photo was used in the post, has been very real. He no longer feels safe going out alone and has received death threats.

His story is just one example of dozens of pieces of misinformation that have spread across Nigeria since the coronavirus outbreak.

Video producers: Joshua Akinyemi and Yemisi Adegoke