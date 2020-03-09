'I've got no regrets'
Nigeria's Zainab Bulkachuwa retires after 45 years in the judiciary

Zainab Bulkachuwa has retired after 45 years in the judiciary.

She was the first woman to be appointed President of the Nigeria Courts of Appeal.

As president, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa wielded enormous constitutional power, appointing judges and presiding over election petition tribunals across the country.

