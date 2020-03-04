The fishermen falling victim to coronavirus
Coronavirus: South Africa's economic victims

The spread of corona virus around the world is massively damaging business.

With so many countries relying on exports to China, the economic impact has been huge.

In South Africa parts of the fishing industry are battling to survive, as Andrew Harding reports.

Filmed by: Stuart Phillips

Edited by Christian Parkinson

  • 04 Mar 2020
