'Without peace, everything is worthless'

Video

Seifu Amanuel is a taxi driver with a message - a message he spreads by standing in the middle of busy roads in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He says he was inspired to start preaching peace after seeing Syrian refugees begging on the streets.

In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, Saifu says that some people make fun of him but the happiness he finds promoting peace is worth it.

Produced by: Yadeta Berhanu