'I'm empowering girls through basketball'
Nneamaka Anyanwu: 'I'm empowering girls through basketball'

Nneamaka Anyanwu used to be a basketball player with Cornell University in the USA.

Upon her return to Nigeria, she wanted to give young girls the skills and lessons she learned through basketball, which prompted her to start SG Empowerment Foundation.

Video journalist: Faith Ilevbare

  • 03 Mar 2020
