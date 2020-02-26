What have tomatoes got to do with climate change?
Climate change: Why are tomato prices in Africa increasing?

Tomato prices in Kenya have skyrocketed in recent weeks, with some parts of the country paying up to seven times more.

The price rises follow months of heavy rains across East Africa. But could climate change be contributing to the problem?

The BBC’s Mercy Juma reports from the farmlands of Kenya.

Produced by Gladys Kigo, Video by Olivia Lace-Evans.

