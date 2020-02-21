Media player
Coronavirus: Ethiopian student living in Wuhan
Hanok Andamariam is an Ethiopian student living in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak.
While Hanok is healthy, he says the conditions of the lockdown, which stop him from leaving his home more than twice a week, have left him feeling homesick and fatigued.
Over 2,000 people in China have died from the disease and total infections have surpassed 75,000.
So far, there has only been one reported case of coronavirus on the continent - in Egypt.
Produced by: Sharon Machira and Anthony Irungu
21 Feb 2020
