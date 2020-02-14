'I waited decades for the right man'

Media player
"Even at my age, I never doubted I'd get married"
Nwobi Nwakota’s wedding pictures went viral on social media in Nigeria, where it’s unusual for an older woman to get married for the first time.
In this interview with BBC News Igbo, she and her husband Mr. Okeke share their special love story.
Produced by Chiagozie Nwonwu.
Filmed by Nnamdi Agbanelo.
14 Feb 2020
