How we're transforming crop waste into clean fuel

A group of three Nigerian students has developed a solar-powered technology that they hope will reduce deaths from charcoal cooking.

About 90,000 Nigerian women die every year from the effects of indoor cooking with charcoal, according to the International Centre for Energy, Environment and Development.

One of the students, Ubaidurrahman Sulaiman, said the technology also aims at reducing deforestation and dirty domestic fuel usage in Nigeria by transforming agricultural waste into smokeless charcoal briquettes for cooking.

