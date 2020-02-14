The South African town forced to fix itself
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The town forced to fix itself

In Harrismith, a group of residents - sick of intermittent water and power in their town - have taken matters into their own hands.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 Feb 2020