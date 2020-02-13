The volunteers fixing their town
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Harrismith, South Africa: A town fixing itself

What do you do if your town is broken? If nothing works?

For many areas in South Africa that is a reality. But in the town of Harrismith one group of residents, sick of intermittent water and power have taken the matter into their own hands.

Andrew Harding has been to find out how they are fixing their town.

Filmed by Stuart Phillips and edited by Christian Parkinson

  • 13 Feb 2020
Go to next video: The town paying for people over 65 to get fit