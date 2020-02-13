The volunteers fixing their town

Media player
Harrismith, South Africa: A town fixing itself
What do you do if your town is broken? If nothing works?
For many areas in South Africa that is a reality. But in the town of Harrismith one group of residents, sick of intermittent water and power have taken the matter into their own hands.
Andrew Harding has been to find out how they are fixing their town.
Filmed by Stuart Phillips and edited by Christian Parkinson
13 Feb 2020
