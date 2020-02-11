Remembering Ladysmith founder Joseph Shabalala
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala has died in a hospital in Pretoria aged 78.

The musician helped introduced traditional Zulu music to the western world and the choir famously collaborated with Paul Simon on the album Graceland.

In his tribute, former mayor of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba called Joseph 'a giant of South Africa music and a pioneer of the industry'.

