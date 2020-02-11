What is Darfur like today?

Video

Sudan's rulers have agreed to hand over ex-President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to face genocide and war crimes charges.

He is accused of serious crimes in a conflict that broke out in Darfur in 2003 and led to the deaths of 300,000.

The conflict between rebels and government forces killed hundreds of thousands and forced millions from their homes and into displacement camps.

The BBC's Mohanad Hashim is one of the first journalists to travel freely in the region in a decade. He visited the Kalma camp.

