Kenyans say farewell to Moi
About 30,000 people packed a stadium in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, for the state funeral of the country's longest-serving President Daniel arap Moi, who died last week aged 95.

He was a towering figure who dominated Kenyan politics during his 24-year presidency.

  • 11 Feb 2020
