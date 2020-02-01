Media player
Nigeria's Fola David: Doctor by day, artist by night
Adefemi Gbadamosi, also known as Fola David, is a medical doctor who doubles as a visual artist.
When it comes to his art he finds inspiration from the patients he treats especially those with skin conditions.
Video journalist: Sarah Tiamiyu
01 Feb 2020
