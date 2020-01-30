A race to save James' eyesight

Video

Twelve-year-old James has already lost sight in his left eye from a bacterial eye infection call Trachoma.

The sight in his right eye is deteriorating fast so the doctors are heading deep into areas poor north-western Kenyan county of Turkana, to offer James and others free eye operations.

Filmed and edited by: Anthony Irungu

Producers: Anne Okumu & Susan Gachuhi

Graphics: George Wafula