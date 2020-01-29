Bricklaying 'is not about gender'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian female bricklayer breaking stereotypes to provide for her family
Life got tough for Jane when she lost her seven children so she decided to pick up bricklaying. In Nigeria it's an occupation predominantly done by men.
Jane Ifeoma, who hails from Enugu state in Nigeria, says the proceeds from the mason job has helped her start building her own house, buy a motorcycle and provide for her extended family.
Produced by Chioma Obianinwa
Video Journalist Nnamdi Agbanelo.
-
29 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-51269497/nigerian-female-bricklayer-breaking-stereotypes-to-provide-for-her-familyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window