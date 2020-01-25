Lagos' nightclub minibus

Video

Lagos bursts to life at night and Explore Lagos has created a different way for partygoers to reach the city’s hotspots in an affordable way.

The ‘Get on the Bus’ tour uses a local transportation called the danfo bus and runs on the first Friday of every month.

In this video from In Business Africa, co-founder Emeka Okocha says that this is their way of saving the danfo, while also showing everyone what Lagos has to offer.