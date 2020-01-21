South African man breaks own barrel sitting record
In 1997, Vernon Kruger set a new Guinness World record for the longest duration 'pole sitting in a barrel'.

But after no-one surpassed his 67 day record, he set out to beat it himself.

On Monday 20 January 2020, he did.

Speaking to the BBC from his barrel in Dullstroom on Monday, he hasn't decided yet when he'll come down.

