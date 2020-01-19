Life next to an open sewer in Angola

Video

bout 500 families were evicted from a stretch of the Luandan seafront in Angola after companies owned by Isabel dos Santos were involved in a major redevelopment project.

Ms Dos Santos is the daughter of the former President, José Eduardo dos Santos.

The families are now living in desperate conditions next to an open sewer. Some of their shacks are flooded with sewage whenever the tide rises.

Fatima, one of the residents describes what it is like to live there.

Ms Dos Santos says there were not any evictions and that her companies were never paid because the development was cancelled.

Her lawyer says "there were never any evictions" because all works were to be done in "100% reclaimed land from the sea".