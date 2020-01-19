Isabel dos Santos responds to document leak

Video

Leaked documents reveal how Africa's richest woman made her fortune through exploiting her own country and corruption.

Isabel dos Santos made huge profits from land, oil, diamonds and telecoms when her father was president of Angola, a southern African country rich in natural resources.

The documents show how she and her husband were allowed to buy valuable state assets in a series of very dubious deals.

The BBC's Andrew Harding interviewed her about the leak.

Ms Dos Santos says the allegations against her are entirely false and that it's a politically motivated witch-hunt by the Angolan government.