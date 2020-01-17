Media player
What's behind the fight for Libya?
UN-sponsored talks on the Libyan conflict are set to be held on Sunday in the German capital, Berlin.
The oil-rich North African country has been beset by a civil war for nearly a decade, since Nato-backed forces overthrew Libya’s long-serving ruler Muammar Gaddafi.
BBC Arabic Hanan Razek explains how complicated the situation is.
Produced by: Dina Demrdash, Efrem Gebreab. Graphics: Joe Payne
17 Jan 2020
These are external links and will open in a new window