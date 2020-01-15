'My brothers came home looking like skeletons'

Media player
Biafra 50 years on: A grandmother's perspective on the war
On the 50th anniversary since the end of the Biafran war, Miracle talks to her grandmother about her memories of living through the conflict.
The Biafran war took place between 1967 and 1970 in Nigeria over the formation of the state of Biafra.
It was one of Africa's bloodiest post-independence conflicts during which over a million people died through famine, disease and fighting.
Video produced by Nora Fakim and Keisha Gitari for BBC Africa’s What’s New? programme.
15 Jan 2020
