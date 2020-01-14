'I'm blind and one of the best mechanics around'
The Nigerian blind mechanic using touch to make repairs

Emeka Abugu is a 37-year-old mechanic who became blind due to untreated measles as a child.

He says he's the most reliable mechanic in his community in Enugu Ezike, south-eastern Nigeria.

Emeka Abugu told the BBC how he learnt the trade despite losing his sight.

Video journalist: Nnamdi Agbanelo forBBC Igbo

  • 14 Jan 2020
