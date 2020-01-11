'I was trafficked for sex by my best friend'

Media player
Grizelda Grootboom: 'How my best friend trafficked me for sex'
Grizelda Grootboom was trafficked by a "friend" when she was 18 years old. She was tied in a room for two weeks in Johannesburg and was forced to work as a sex slave.
She has since written a book called "Exit" to help get women out of sex slavery and prostitution.
According to the United Nations thousands of women in Africa are being trafficked every year.
