'I was trafficked for sex by my best friend'
Video

Grizelda Grootboom was trafficked by a "friend" when she was 18 years old. She was tied in a room for two weeks in Johannesburg and was forced to work as a sex slave.

She has since written a book called "Exit" to help get women out of sex slavery and prostitution.

According to the United Nations thousands of women in Africa are being trafficked every year.

  • 11 Jan 2020