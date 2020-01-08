'It feels so good, man, four times'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala wins record-matching award

Nigerian forward Asisat Oshoala has been named Caf's women's player of the year, winning the award for a record-matching fourth time.

She equalled the record of fellow Nigerian Perpetua Nkwocha.

  • 08 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Oshoala wanted to give up football