Sadio Mane reacts to winning Caf African Player of the Year
Senegalese forward Sadio Mane has been named Caf's men's player of the after coming second for the past two years.
The Liverpool player edged out Egyptian Mohamed Salah and Algerian Riyadh Mahrez.
08 Jan 2020
