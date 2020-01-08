Al-Shabab makes deadly start to 2020

Video

Somalia-based Islamist militant group al-Shabab has kicked off 2020 with several bloody attacks.

The group launched a brazen assault on a US military base in Kenya earlier this week and two bombings in Mogadishu since the start of the year have left nearly 100 dead.

As the region braces for more violence, reporter Mercy Juma looks at the escalation in the war between al-Shabab and the West and puts the recent attacks into context.

Video producer: Michael Onyiego