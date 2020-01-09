'I'm worried our language will disappear'
Kenya's El-Molo people fear death of their language

El-Molo are Kenya’s smallest ethnic group with around 560 people.

Although their numbers have recovered slightly in recent years, the people who live on the Komote Island of Lake Turkana fear their language could become extinct.

Video Journalist: Yadeta Berhanu for BBC Afaan Oromoo

