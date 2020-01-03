Zambia on the brink of famine
Climate change has brought parts of Zambia to the brink of famine

Zambia is wrestling with a devastating drought caused, according to experts, by a dramatic shift in weather patterns.

Temperatures in parts of Southern Africa are expected to rise by twice the global average as a result of climate change, and the UN is calling for urgent action.

In Zambia, more than 2 million people are now in need of food aid, following 2 years of poor rains and failed harvests.

