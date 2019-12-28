Many killed in Somalia bomb blast
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Somalia: Dozens killed in Mogadishu attack

A bomb attack during rush hour in the Somalian capital of Mogadishu has killed dozens of people.

The blast took place at a checkpoint at a busy intersection in the city.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the bomb but al-Shabab militants have often carried out attacks there.

  • 28 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Somalia: 'My bloody country'