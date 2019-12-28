'Crocodiles are loving and caring animals'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The man who spent 30 years caring for crocodiles in Ethiopia

Tomas Tama has spent 30 years working at Arbaminch ranch in southern Ethiopia to protect crocodiles against illegal hunters.

Even after he was bitten by one of the animals, he wasn't deterred him from his mission.

Video Producers: Wegene Alemayehu, Kaleb Moges and Yadeta Berhanu for BBC Amharic

  • 28 Dec 2019
Go to next video: The man with 40 crocodiles in his garden