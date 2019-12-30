'Everybody sees me as an abomination'
Gay in Nigeria: 'Everybody sees me as an abomination'

Five years ago, the Nigerian government signed the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, essentially banning gay relationships.

Activists say the law has worsened discrimination against sexual minorities in the highly religious country.

They also claim there’s been a rise in instances of extortion and blackmail of the LGBTQI+ community by security forces.

Half a decade after the law passed, our correspondent Mayeni Jones investigates what life is really like for Nigeria’s gay community.

  • 30 Dec 2019
