High-flying dreams

Video

Captain Kgomotso Phatsima from Botswana describes the aviation industry as "white and male".

To combat this, she founded Dare to Dream, an organisation whose aim is to get more women into all aspects of the industry.

In this BBC Africa One Minute Story, she explains how she inspires young African women to reach for the sky.

