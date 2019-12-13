Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian spent eight years awaiting trial before being freed
Nine days after Babagana Aliyu arrived in Lagos from north-eastern Nigeria, he was arrested for alleged armed robbery.
He spent the next eight years in prison awaiting trial, during which time his family were displaced due to Boko Haram.
In 2018, he was released due to a lack of evidence against him. He maintains his innocence.
Babagana is one of thousands of Nigerians who spend years in prison, despite not being found guilty of a crime.
Video producers: Yemisi Adegoke and Joshua Akinyemi
-
13 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-africa-50765393/nigerian-spent-eight-years-awaiting-trial-before-being-freedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window