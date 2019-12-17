The DJs remixing traditional Kenyan music
Sounds of Sasaab: Bringing traditional music to a global audience

A group of Nairobi DJs have been working for 18 months on a project to sample the sounds and songs from remote, traditional Kenyan communities.

They then sent the sounds to musicians, DJs and producers around the world for them to turn into music.

They have also released an album and video documentary about the projects, with money raised funding a local school.

Video Journalists: Joe Inwood and Gloria Achieng.

