Algeria election: Five things to know

Video

Algeria is holding a presidential election, eight months after the resignation of long-term President Abdelaziz Bouteflika amid mass protests.

This is the third attempt to hold the presidential poll after two attempts fell through earlier this year.

Five men, all aged over 50 and with ties to the Bouteflika era, are competing for the post.

However, opposition to the vote has continued, with demonstrators demanding a transitional period before a new president is elected.

Video produced by Rana TahaBBC Monitoring reports and analyses news from TV, radio, web and print media around the world.