Why I'm proud to wear Herero clothing

Namibia was a German colony for just over a century and in the early 1900s the Herero and the Nama people rose up against the Germans with tragic consequences.

Some 65,000 members of the Herero tribe were killed by German troops.

Every year the Herero people commemorate those that died in battle with a special ceremony. And the women wear a special dress which is specific to Herero culture.

BBC Africa’s children’s programme What’s New? met Ngutjiua, a young Herero girl in Namibia who explained the significance of the dress.