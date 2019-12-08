'I bring explosions of colour'
Yinka Ilori: 'I bring explosions of colour'

Yinka Ilori is an artist-designer based in London. He uses colours inspired by his Nigerian heritage and memories of his time in the country. Now his technicolour work can be seen in galleries and on the streets of London.

