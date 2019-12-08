The college giving young mothers a chance to build a career

Video

Tanzania’s president, John Magufuli, banned teenage mothers from returning to public schools in 2017, claiming they could be a bad influence.

Many of these girls often find themselves banished by their families as well, with little or no government support.

But in Arusha, in northeastern Tanzania, a centre has been set up to help this girls, offering them skills such as tailoring and catering, while offering shelter to their children.

We met Debra Emmanuel, one of 23 mothers who have just become the first group to graduate from this programme.