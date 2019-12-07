'I bring explosions of colour to public spaces'

Media player
Yinka Ilori: My Nigerian narrative of art and design in London
Yinka Ilori is an artist-designer based in London.
He uses colours inspired by his Nigerian heritage and memories of his time in the country.
Now his technicolour work can be seen in galleries and on the streets of London.
He describes how trips to Nigeria as a child shape his work today.
Video Journalist: Alpha Kamara
07 Dec 2019
