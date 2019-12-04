The Kenyan children struggling to breathe

Media player
Air pollution in Nairobi leaves Kenyan children struggling to breathe
Air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year according to the World Health Organization.
In Kenya, 18,000 people, including many children, die every year from air pollution.
These families in the capital Nairobi are demanding action before it's too late.
Video journalist: Solomon Serwanjja
04 Dec 2019
